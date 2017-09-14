SundanceTV’s Deutschland86 Begins Production in South Africa and Berlin

The sequel to Deutchsland83, Deutschland86, has begun production – shooting in South Africa and Berlin.

The second season picks up three years later with Martin Rauch, his Aunt Lenora and their colleagues at the East German foreign intelligence agency (HVA) abandoned by Moscow and desperate for cash.

A premiere date is TBD.

NEW YORK – September 14th, 2017 – SundanceTV, UFA Fiction and FremantleMedia International have begun production of the much-awaited spy thriller drama “Deutschland86.” The second season of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series will film across South Africa and Berlin.

Created by Anna Winger (Head Writer) and Jörg Winger, “Deutschland86” picks up with Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay), his Aunt Lenora (Maria Schrader) and their colleagues at the East German foreign intelligence agency (HVA) three years after “Deutschland83.” Abandoned by Moscow and desperate for cash, the East German leadership pushes their secret operatives to experiment with global capitalism and save their sinking socialist ship. Long banished to Africa for his sins in 1983, Martin Rauch is now sent back into the field. Dark deals and a dangerous mission lead him to South Africa, Angola, Libya, Paris, West Berlin and finally back to East Berlin, where he must make an impossible decision. Our hero’s journey plays out to a soundtrack of international pop music – against a backdrop of Perestroika, proxy Cold Wars, the struggle to end Apartheid, a year of terror in Western Europe, and the creeping feeling back home in East Germany, that the end just might be near.

Anna Winger and Jörg Winger, Creators and Executive Producers said, “We’re thrilled to bring the series back. This time, we’re sending our East German heroes further afield. It’s 1986. It’s the beginning of the end of the world as they know it. But Mafioso-style capitalism just might save the socialist project! The clock is ticking and the beat goes on.”

Directed by Florian Cossen (Das Lied in mir, “NSU/Die Ermittler – Nur für den Dienstgebrauch”) and Arne Feldhusen (Stromberg, “Der Tatortreiniger”), “Deutschland86” will see the return of cast members Jonas Nay (Homevideo), Maria Schrader (In Darkness), Sylvester Groth (Inglorious Bastards), Vladimir Burlakov (Bright Night), Ludwig Trepte (“4 Blocks”), Alexander Beyer (Burg Schreckenstein), Carina Wiese (“Alarm für Cobra 11 – Die Autobahnpolizei”) and Sonja Gerhardt (Jack the Ripper). They will be joined this season by Anke Engelke (“Ladykracher”), Fritzi Haberlandt (Erbsen auf halb 6), Lavinia Wilson (Schoßgebete) and Florence Kasumba (Black Panther, “Emerald City”).

“Deutschland86” is a production of UFA Fiction in cooperation with Amazon, FremantleMedia International and UFA Distribution. Head Writer is Anna Winger. Producers are Jörg Winger, Sebastian Werninger, and Ulrike Leibfried.

The first season of the series won numerous accolades, including an International Emmy, Peabody Award, Adolf Grimme Award and Golden Camera award in Germany. Jonas Nay also won the 2016 Golden Nymph for Best Actor at the Festival de Television in Monte Carlo, as well as the German Television Award for his portrayal of Martin Rauch.