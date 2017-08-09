Evening Drive Trailer: Our Souls at Night!

There’s no age restriction to falling in love – just ask Addie Moore and Louis Waters.

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite for Our Souls At Night, a Netflix Film, premiering on September 29.

Fifty years since playing newlyweds in Barefoot in the Park, Academy Award ® winners Robert Redford and Jane Fonda come together onscreen for the fourth time in Netflix’s Our Souls at Night, this time playing a couple who find love unexpectedly later in life.

Based on the best-selling novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

In addition to Redford and Fonda, the film stars Bruce Dern, Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer and Iain Armitage.

www.netflix.com/oursoulsatnight

