Escape! We Dare You! Trailer: Papillon!

A safecracker framed for murder and a convicted counterfeiter partner to attempt an escape from the notorious penal colony, Devil’s Island.

Based on the international best-selling autobiographic books “Papillon” and “Banco”, the film follows the epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with a convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape.

Directed by Michael Noer and written by Aaron Guzikoswski.

Directed by: Michael Noer

Written by: Aaron Guzikoswski (adapted screenplay)

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Yorick Van Wageningen, Roland Moller, Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson

Genre: Historical drama

Run time: 136 minutes

MPAA rating: “PAPILLON is rated R for violence including bloody images, language, nudity, and some sexual material.”

