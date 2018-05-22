Eisner-Award Winning Black Hammer Gets Library Edition!

Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer gets a superhero-worthy treatment as the Eisner Award-winning series is to be collected in an over-sized hardcover Library Edition.

Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 1 goes on sale on October 24th and is available for pre-order.

DARK HORSE TO PUBLISH LIBRARY EDITION OF “BLACK HAMMER”

Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Award-Winning Series Gets the Superhero Treatment

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 22, 2018)—Black Hammer fans will have another opportunity to visit their favorite superhero farm in the Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 1! Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 1 collects the first chapter of the highly acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning superhero saga in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format from Jeff Lemire (Gideon Falls, Descender) and Dean Ormston (Lucifer, Sandman).

“I couldn’t be prouder of this deluxe library edition,” explained Black Hammer co-creator Jeff Lemire. “I love the world of Black Hammer so much, and I love seeing the stories Dean and I worked so hard to create collected in such a gorgeous volume.”

Mysteriously banished from existence by a multiversal event, the old superheroes of Spiral City now lead simple lives on a bizarre farm from which there is no escape! But as they employ all of their super abilities to free themselves from this strange purgatory, a mysterious stranger works to bring them back into action for one last adventure!

This new edition features a beautiful cover by Dean Ormston with colors by Dave Stewart and collects Black Hammer #1-13, the Giant-Sized Annual, sketchbook extras, and more! This tome features art by Dean Ormston, David Rubín (Ether), Dustin Nguyen (Descender), Emi Lenox (Plutona), Nate Powell (March), Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), Ray Fawkes (One Soul), and Michael Allred (Madman).

When asked for his thoughts on the new deluxe edition, Black Hammer co-creator Dean Ormston stated, “It makes my brain explode, but in a good way.”

Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 1 goes on sale October 24, 2018, and is available for preorder on Amazon, and at your local comic shop. This new edition is 408-pages and retails for $49.99.

Praise for Black Hammer:

“Sad, dark, and brilliant… Ormston is a storytelling godsend, a master of pacing and delivery.”—Nerdist

“Every so often, you read a comic that grabs hold of you and won’t let go. Its world is fascinating, its characters are captivating and its art is mesmerizing.”—IGN

“Evocative.”—LA Review of Books

“As much a study of loneliness and isolation as it is a superhero deconstruction. If Black Hammer lives up to its early promise, it will deserve a place on the shelf right next to the Watchmen series.”—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)

