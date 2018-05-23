Boomerang Year Two: Scooby-Doo and Celebrities, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, and More!

Boomerang, the 24-hour animation streaming service, is heading into its second season with two new shows – Flintstones spin-off Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (featuring Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm) and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who (featuring celebrities Sia and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among others).

Returning original series include: Be Cool Scooby-Doo, Bunnicula, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, New Looney Tunes and Wacky Racers.

Plus a full Spanish Language stream. Network burble and series descriptions follow.

BOOMERANG STREAMS INTO YEAR TWO WITH NEW CONTENT, PRODUCT FEATURES AND MORE

NEW SCOOBY-DOO CELEBRITY TEAM-UP SERIES AND NEW PEBBLES AND BAMM-BAMM SERIES AMONG ANNOUNCEMENTS

Renewed Original Series, Full Spanish Language and New Platforms Premiere This Memorial Day Weekend

As Boomerang streams into its second year, the premium video subscription service is revealing some of its new, 2018 offerings for kids, families and animation fans. Launched April 2017 with a renowned animation library of over 5,000 titles including the Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes franchises alongside original series, today the service unveiled multiple new and renewed original series, additional platform partners, and enhanced product features, including a fully translated Spanish experience premiering this Memorial Day Weekend, to expand its overall consumer experience.

Boomerang users now have access to over 2,000 titles for streaming or download-to-go instantly. Throughout 2018 and beyond, Boomerang will continue to increase its content offering with new and original titles, premiere episodes and more fan-favorite series to the service:

New Original Series:

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?:

The Mystery Inc. gang welcomes new members in the all-new series, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. From Warner Bros. Animation, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? follows the grand tradition of Scooby-Doo team ups and takes the idea to hilarious new heights.

Faced with some of their toughest mysteries yet, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo will join forces with some of the biggest names in celebrity and pop culture including NBA superstar Chris Paul, recording artists Halsey and Sia, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mark Hamill, Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White reprising his iconic role) Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash, Wonder Woman and many more!

Jump into the Mystery Machine for all-new comedic mystery-solving adventures where the biggest mystery will be who’s teaming up with those “meddling kids” this week!

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Chris Bailey (Kim Possible) serves as producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. The series premieres in 2019.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!:

Yabba-Dabba-Doo! Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm are back in this quarter-hour animated comedy series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! Warner Bros. Animation takes you beyond Bedrock to The Crags, a vast land that is as dangerous and wild as the dinosaurs that inhabit it.

Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble are two best friends, growing up in the prehistoric time when dinosaurs and giant beasts still walked the earth. But as exciting as that sounds, they live in peaceful, quiet old Bedrock, a modern domestic civilization similar to our own (but with stone cars that run on leg-power). That’s why whenever they get the chance, Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm and Dino head to the open wilderness, helping new friends, fighting new enemies and learning about life through their endless crazy adventures. Back in Bedrock, Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty still enjoy all the familiar quirks and trappings of life as a modern Stone Age family not knowing all the trouble (and fun!) their kids are getting themselves into.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Mark Marek (MAD) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Right Now Kapow) serve as producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. The series premieres in 2019.

Returning Original Series:

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!

Boomerang will continue to premiere new season two episodes through 2018.

With high school over and one last summer to live it up, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, Velma, Daphne and Fred decide to travel during what could be their last summer break together. The gang hits the road in the Mystery Machine, chasing fun and adventure. However, danger and trouble are never too far behind as Scooby and the gang encounter new mysteries that may end up spoiling their fun.

Be Cool Scooby-Doo! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jeff Mednikow (Teen Titans Go!) and Mark Marek (MAD) serve as producers, Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) as supervising producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Bunnicula

Premiere episodes of this series have been available on the service since Boomerang’s launch and season two will continue through 2018 with a newly greenlit season three following in 2019.

The Monroe family homestead and its two resident pets, droll dog Harold and hyperactive feline Chester, are thrown into a tizzy by the arrival of a new creature, Bunnicula – a vampire rabbit with a taste for carrot juice – that drags them into a variety of paranormal adventures.

Bunnicula is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jessica Borutksi (The Looney Tunes Show) serves as producer, James Howe (Bunnicula book series) serves as consulting producer and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producer.

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz

This new and original series had its worldwide premiere on Boomerang last June and will kick off season two with a Memorial Day movie special. Season two premiere episodes will continue into 2019.

After the Wicked Witch of the West’s defeat, Queen Ozma has appointed Dorothy the Princess of Emerald City. With her feet firmly grounded in her ruby slippers, Dorothy tackles her royal duties with enthusiasm, bravery and farm girl feistiness. And whether it’s magic, munchkins, flying monkeys or her arch-nemesis Wilhelmina, the wicked witch in training and niece of the Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy is ready to track down and put a stop to any problem that comes Oz’s way.

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Jeff DeGrandis serves as producer (Dinotrux) with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

New Looney Tunes

Boomerang premiered season two earlier this year and new episodes will continue to be added to the service through 2019.

The hilarious, heroic and mischievous Bugs Bunny you love is back! Follow Bugs as he stars in a new series consisting of slapstick comedic shorts that find the iconic, carrot-loving rabbit matching his wits against classic characters, such as Theodore “Tasmanian” Devil, Wile E. Coyote and Yosemite Sam.

New Looney Tunes is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Matt Craig (Saturday Night Live) and Gary Hartle (Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters) serve as producers with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

The Tom and Jerry Show

As season two premiere episodes continue through 2018, season three has been greenlit and will come to Boomerang in 2019.

The iconic cat and mouse rivals are back and up to their old antics in a new setting that puts a fresh spin on the classic series. Follow Tom and Jerry as they explore fantastic new places, including a witch’s cabin and a mad scientist’s lab, in The Tom and Jerry Show. Preserving the look, characters and sensibility of the original, this series shines a brightly colored, high-definition lens on the madcap slapstick and never-ending battle that has made Tom and Jerry two of the most beloved characters of all time.

The Tom & Jerry Show is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Ashley Postlewaite (Funny Face) and Darrell Van Citters (The Mr. Men Show) serve as producers with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Wacky Races

Premiering on Boomerang last summer, this new and reimagined series has received a Season two pick-up and will premiere later in 2018.

When the engines start, the laughter roars in this animated comedy series featuring the return of your favorite racers and, of course, their wacky cars! Penelope Pitstop in the Compact Pussycat is the sassy Southern bell whose charm and intelligence make her a formidable racer but most of the time she’s taking a detour to save the other racers. Penelope’s best friend, Peter Perfect in the Turbo Terrific, has a big heart and an even bigger ego, which fuels his super positive can-do attitude. Meanwhile, in the Mean Machine, Dick Dastardly and his accomplice, Muttley, stop at nothing to win the race by any means necessary. And if it’s bizarre, creepy, slimy or just plain weird, The Gruesome Twosome, Tiny and Bella, are either related to it or keep it in their monster truck, the Doombuggy.

Wacky Races is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Mike Disa (Space Dogs: Adventure to the Moon) serves as supervising producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer.

Acquisitions:

Wind in the Willows

Based on the classic novel, this new, original animated series from UK distributor HoHo Rights will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Boomerang in 2019.

Part of Britain’s great literary heritage, Wind in the Willows was first published in 1908 and the riverside adventures of Mole, Rat and Toad have been enchanting children ever since. Harking back to a gentler era of altruism, good manners, community and citizenship, the values in The Wind in the Willows continue to endure.

In addition to the multiple new premiere series coming to Boomerang in 2018, the service will also continue to enhance the consumer experience through various new product offerings.

Product / New Platforms:

Spanish language: Coming this Memorial Day Weekend, Boomerang will launch a full Spanish language experience for its users.

Profiles & Personalization: Giving families and individual fans the ability to personalize their Boomerang experience through avatar creation and show discovery.

User Created Playlists and Interactivity: Users will have the ability to create and share playlists featuring their personal cartoon favorites along with other features under development aimed at elevating interaction with Boomerang’s beloved characters.

Universal Search: Available on Thursday May 24th across Roku, Amazon and Apple, Universal Search will easily allow animation fans to find Boomerang content when searching their favorite animated series and characters. Universal Search on Google will be available later in the Summer.

New Platforms: Boomerang will be available via Android TV starting Memorial Day Weekend, with additional platforms to come by the end of the year.

About Boomerang

Boomerang was originally launched in the U.S. on April 1, 2000 as a television network and now is seen in over 144 million homes worldwide. Boomerang is Turner’s global 24-hour, all-animation network for kids and families dedicated to showcasing both timeless cartoons from the Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera and MGM libraries, as well as exclusive acquisitions and original productions from around the world.

In April 2017, Turner and Warner Bros. partnered to launch Boomerang also as a standalone domestic premium video subscription service that would offer the massive Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM animation library of over 5,000 titles on a streaming platform. Boomerang provides audiences instant and exclusive access to both brand-new original series including Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, and timeless franchises like Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons and The Flintstones among many others.

Turner, a Time Warner company, is a global entertainment, sports and news company that creates premium content and delivers exceptional experiences to fans whenever and wherever they consume content. These efforts are fueled by data-driven insights and industry-leading technology. Turner owns and operates some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Adult Swim, Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, ELEAGUE, FilmStruck, Great Big Story, HLN, iStreamPlanet, Super Deluxe, TBS, Turner Classic Movies (TCM), TNT, truTV and Turner Sports.

Warner Bros. Entertainment is a global leader in all forms of entertainment and their related businesses across all current and emerging media and platforms. A Time Warner Company, the Studio stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital production and distribution, animation, comic books, videogames, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting.

