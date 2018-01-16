Energy! Action! Ava DuVernay and Her Cast Talk A Wrinkle in Time!

Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon talk about making A Wrinkle in Time in a new video from Walt Disney Studios.

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pe?a, Storm Reid, Levi Miller and Deric McCabe with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.

Hashtag: #WrinkleinTime

Website and Mobile site: disney.com/wrinkleintime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WrinkleinTim…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WrinkleinTime

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wrinkleintime

Like this: Like Loading...