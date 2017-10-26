Freeform Sets Winter Premiere Date for The Fosters!

Freeform’s The Fosters will return for Season 5B – which will include the show’s 100th episode – on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

FREEFORM’S GROUNDBREAKING FAMILY DRAMA ‘THE FOSTERS’ RETURNS FOR SEASON 5B ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, AT 8:00 P.M.

LEADING INTO ITS 100TH EPISODE, THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DRAMA CONTINUES TO TACKLE IMMIGRATION AND TRANSGENDER STORYLINES

FIRST-LOOK IMAGE OF SEASON PREMIERE RELEASED

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, announced today that the second half of the groundbreaking family drama, “The Fosters,” will return on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8:00 p.m. The series Vanity Fair calls “groundbreaking,” and Refinery29 calls “consistently revolutionary week-in, week-out,” is back for ten more episodes this winter, including a monumental 100th episode.

“’The Fosters’ has never shied away from tackling important social issues like immigration rights, LGBTQ rights and adoption rights,” said Joanna Johnson, executive producer of “The Fosters.” “We will continue to tell those important stories this season for those who too often are not heard.”

“The Fosters” is a compelling, one-hour drama about a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids being raised by two moms. Stef Adams Foster, a dedicated police officer, and her wife, Lena Adams Foster, a school vice principal, have built a close-knit, loving family with Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon; their adopted twins, Mariana and Jesus; and adopted siblings Jude and his half-sister, Callie.

Winner of a Television Academy Honors Award and GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, “The Fosters” is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, (“Shades of Blue,” “World of Dance”) and created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige (“Queer As Folk”), who also serve as executive producers and writers, along with Joanna Johnson (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Hope & Faith”).

“The Fosters” stars Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents”) as Stef Adams Foster, Sherri Saum (“In Treatment”) as Lena Adams Foster, Hayden Byerly (“Parenthood”) as Jude Adams Foster, Noah Centineo (“How to Build a Better Boy”) as Jesus Adams Foster, David Lambert (“Aaron Stone”) as Brandon Foster, Maia Mitchell (“Teen Beach Movie”) as Callie Adams Foster, and Cierra Ramirez (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as Mariana Adams Foster.

Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

