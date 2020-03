Elton John to Host IHeart Living Room Concert for America March 29th!

IHeartMedia is producing an all-new benefit concert for organizations helping to deal with the coronavirus.

Hosted by sir Elton John, the one-hour, commercial-free concert on FOX will feature top acts – like Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Billie Eilish and more.

Details follow.

CAMILA CABELLO, DAVE GROHL, H.E.R. AND SAM SMITH JOIN LINEUP FOR ALL-NEW BENEFIT SPECIAL “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA,” AIRING SUNDAY, MARCH 29, ON FOX

Hosted by Elton John, Event Includes Previously Announced Performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw

Other Special Appearances include Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more During Commercial-Free Airing of One-Hour Special to Pay Tribute to Front Line Medical Professionals Working to Treat Patients;

Special also to Seek Donations for Charities from Viewers and Listeners

NEW YORK, N.Y. – March 27, 2020 – iHeartMedia and FOX announced today that Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith will perform during the all-new benefit special FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, a music event to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic. Previously announced performers include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw. Hosted by Elton John, the one-hour benefit special will air on Sunday, March 29 , from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/6:00-7:00 PM PT on FOX, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free.

The hour-long concert will also feature inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more as the benefit special will pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. It also will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

To extend the reach of the commercial-free special’s charitable component, FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

For more information, visit iHeart.com/LivingRoomConcert.

Executive producers for FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA are John Sykes and Tom Poleman, for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen, For Tenth Planet Productions — who produced the multi-network telethons immediately following 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...