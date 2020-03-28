CONTEST: Women’s History Month Digital Code Pack

Look at this, it is a rare old school giveaway. In Celebration of Women’s History Month and the release of Bombshell Starring Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. Our friends at Lionsgate have given us 1 code each for Five Movies; A Simple Favor, The Spy Who Dumped Me and The Hunger Games. ONE lucky winner will receive a a digital code for each of the five films. Contest ends Friday, April 3rd.
Contest Rules
Only thing you need to do to win is subscribe and leave a comment on our twitter feed @EclipseMagazine and include the following in your tweets #WomenFilmakers, @Bombshell then send us a DM letting us know you want the set. I don’t expect a huge response so if you are one of those people who have never won anything, here’s your chance!
About the Movie
Blu-ray Features
-
“Convergence: Genesis of the Film” Featurette
-
“Quid Pro Quo: Charlize, Nicole, Margot, John” Featurette
-
“Human Dynamics: The Ensemble Cast” Featurette
-
“Breaking the Fourth Wall: Visual Design” Featurette
-
“Layer by Layer: Makeup, Hair & Clothing” Featurette
-
“A Unique Skill Set: Jay Roach” Featurette
-
“Catalyst for Change: Parting Thoughts” Featurette