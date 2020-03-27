The Overlook film Festival Is Put On Hold!

The latest fil festival to postpone indefinitely is the 2020 Overlook Film Festival which was to run for four days in New Orleans.

The festival’s official statement follows – along with a list of suggestions for horror fans to keep entertained in the meantime.

The 2020 festival edition will take place later this year

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

It is with a heavy heart that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must postpone the 2020 Overlook Film Festival to a date later this year.

While we were hoping to celebrate and share our love for all things horror together this May, we all need to do our part of slowing down community spread of the virus. We’ve been working nonstop to create a variety of memorable events and screenings, but health has to come first. As a community-driven summer camp for horror fans, the safety and well-being of our guests, filmmakers, artists, industry, fans and team are the most important part of our annual gathering.

We are closely monitoring all developments in order to determine when it will be feasible and responsible to hold our event this calendar year. During this delay, we are continuing to actively evaluate submissions for all film and live programming so that we can put on the best possible fest as soon as we can.

On a more personal note, we’d like to implore you to make sure you make every effort at this time to stay home and shelter in place. The more we all social distance right now, the sooner we will be on the other side of this. We look forward to all the plans we have in store. Stay safe and we’ll see you soon.

Sincerely,

The Overlook Film Festival Team

THINGS TO DO WHILE STAYING INSIDE

WATCH SHUDDER

Use promo code SHUTIN for a 30 day free trial and you can catch an amazing array of classic and contemporary horror films during your quarantine, including several from Overlook alums and honorees

LEARN MORE FANGORIA DIGITAL EDITION

Fangoria has opened up FREE digital membership to EVERYONE for 2 months. Just follow the link, make an account, and read all the articles you want, as well as scans of the first 14 issues of Fango Vol. 1.

LEARN MORE DELAPORTE BIWEEKLY BRAIN BUSTERS

Scratch your immersive itch with New Orleans based Overlook alums Escape My Room and Delaporte Ventures (last year’s festival offering SAINTSBONE) offering a collection of fresh and archived puzzles for you to try at home, updated biweekly for your enjoyment. Solve the puzzles, follow the story, and win prizes!

LEARN MORE THE SOUTHERN GUIDE TO SLAYING VAMPIRES VIRTUAL E-PERIENCE

Festival favorite Grady Hendrix, author and performer, will have virtual offerings in lieu of his recently postponed book tour for upcoming THE SOUTHERN GUIDE TO SLAYING VAMPIRES

LEARN MORE GRIM GABLES: A DOWNLOADABLE DIY MYSTERY

NOLA’s own Lady Delaney, who appeared as an immersive panelist at last year’s Overlook, offers a new hands-on mystery you can experience in your own home.

LEARN MORE TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE: THE PODCAST

Grab your favorite podcast app and catch up with Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid’s original audio plays. The archives are being released weekly in podcast form, including a few shows recorded live at some of our past events. Now is the perfect time to listen! THE INVISIBLE MAN

In an unprecedented move, Universal has made some of its new releases available to rent on VOD platforms, including Overlook Visionary Award recipient Leigh Whannell’s incredible take on THE INVISIBLE MAN from Blumhouse. Catch it anytime if you haven’t already. You won’t regret it.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...