Ellie Discovered a Charming Little Landmark Trailer: Pet Sematary!

A family moves from Boston to rural Maine and discovers something just a little bit odd in the forest behind their house.

Pet Sematary opens on April 5. The chilling new trailer follows.

PET SEMATARY is in theatres on April 5, 2019

SYNOPSIS

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

DIRECTED BY

Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Mark Moran

PRODUCED BY

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Steven Schneider, Mark Vahradian

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY

Stephen King

SCREENPLAY BY

Jeff Buhler

STARRING

Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo & Lucas Lavoie and John Lithgow

#PetSematary

Instagram I Twitter I Facebook I tenor

Like this: Like Loading...