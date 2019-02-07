Ginnifer Goodwin Enters The Twilight Zone!

Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin will traveling to a new dimension in time and space when she guest stars in an episode of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone exclusively on CBS All Access.

The episode will be entitled Point of Origin. James Frain and Zabryna Guevara will also guest star in the episode.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Feb. 7, 2019 – Ginnifer Goodwin has just crossed over to THE TWILIGHT ZONE. She joins the CBS All Access original series as the star of an upcoming episode titled “Point of Origin,” which will also feature James Frain and Zabryna Guevara. Previously announced cast for the series includes host and narrator Jordan Peele, as well as Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

Ginnifer Goodwin is best known for her roles in HBO’s “Big Love” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” Other credits include the animated film “Zootopia,” “Walk the Line,” “Killing Kennedy,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton,” “Something Borrowed,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “A Single Man.” She also appeared on stage in the plays “The Corn Is Green” and “Dead End.”

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

