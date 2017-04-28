Ellen’s Comin Out Episodes Now Streaming!

It’s been twenty years since Ellen Degeneres’ sitcom Ellen gobsmacked the North American continent with The Puppy Episode (Parts I & II) – the episodes in which Ellen – the character and the actor – came out in primetime.

Ellen: The Puppy Episode: Parts I & II (and all the episodes of the series) are now available to stream, for free, in the Throwbacks section of the ABC app.

This Sunday, April 30, is the 20th anniversary of the historic coming-out episode of the “Ellen” sitcom on ABC. All episodes of the series are available now to stream for free/no sign in required in the Throwbacks section of the ABC app for desktop, mobile and connected TV devices.

In ”The Puppy Episode – Parts 1 & 2,” Ellen senses a kindred spirit when she meets a gay woman who enlightens her to her own sexual identity. Confused by this startling self-discovery, Ellen seeks the guidance of a therapist and braces herself for yet another moment of truth: telling her friends. “The Puppy Episode” features special guests Oprah Winfrey, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam and k.d. lang.

“Ellen,” which aired on The ABC Television Network from 1994-1998, featured DeGeneres as Ellen Morgan, a single woman whose day-to-day routine wouldn’t be complete without checking in with her extended family of equally single friends. This close-knit group of spirited individuals looks out for each other but they are not above butting into each other’s business when it’s for their own good. The series was produced by Carol Black, Neal Marlens and David S. Rosenthal and co-stars Jeremy Piven, Joely Fisher, Clea Lewis and David Anthony Higgins.

