All Wet Clip; Preview Photos: Doctor Who: Thin Ice!

The Twelfth Doctor returns to 19th century England, bringing a startled Bill (‘it’s blacker than I thought’) with him.

This time there’s something under the iced over Thames – and it’s taking people – right through the ice!

Doctor Who airs on BBC America every Saturday (9/8C), followed by its darker YA spin-off, Class.

EPISODE THREE – THIN ICE – SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 9/8c

London, 1814. The entire city has turned out for the biggest Frost Fair in decades! But beneath the frozen Thames, revelers are disappearing, snatched through the ice. Pulled into the depths where a terrifying monster lurks. Will the Doctor and Bill stop the slaughter before they too are dragged into the icy waters?

Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Bill (PEARL MACKIE) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Bill (PEARL MACKIE), Lord Sutcliffe (NICHOLAS BURNS) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – Spider (AUSTIN TAYLOR) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 25/04/2017 – Programme Name: Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – Kitty (ASIATU KOROMA) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway Doctor Who S10 – Episode 30: Thin Ice (No. 3) – The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Bill (PEARL MACKIE) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Bill (PEARL MACKIE) – (C) BBC – Photo by Jon Hall Doctor Who S10 – Episode 3: Thin Ice – The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Bill (PEARL MACKIE) – (C) BBC – Photo by Simon Ridgway

Like this: Like Loading...