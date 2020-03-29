Ellen Degeneres, Lady Gaga Among Additions for The iHeart Living Room Concert!

Ellen Degeneres and Lady Gaga are among the additions to The iHeart Living Room Concert airing on FOX tonight at 9E/8C.

ELLEN DEGENERES, LADY GAGA, KEN JEONG, RYAN SEACREST, MELISSA McCARTHY AND BEN FALCONE JOIN “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA,” HOSTED BY ELTON JOHN, AIRING ON FOX

TUNE IN TONIGHT AT 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT ON FOX!

Living room performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day,

Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Sam Smith and more.

Donate to support two charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

