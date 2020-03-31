Sony Hits Pause on Morbius!

Sony has announced a host of postponements for its upcoming slate of movies.

Probably the biggest move is to move highly anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Morbius from July 31st of this year to March 3rd, 2021.

Other titles include:

FATHERHOOD – FRI 10/23/20 WIDE (from 01/15/21)

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY – FRI 01/15/21 WIDE (from 08/07/20)

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – FRI 03/05/21 WIDE (from 07/10/20)

UNCHARTED – FRI 10/08/21 WIDE (from 03/05/21)

GREYHOUND – TBD (from 06/12/20)

UNTITLED SONY MARVEL – TBD (from 10/08/21)

