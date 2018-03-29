Eisner-Nominated Inio Asano’s Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Coming In April!

In Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, the Japan Self Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the looming alien threat three years after the invasion, but so far conventional weapons have no effect on the mother ship. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional.

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction – from Eisner-nominated Inio Asano – will be released in stores and digital under the VIZ Signature imprint on April 17th.

VIZ MEDIA RELEASES INIO ASANO’S

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction

After A While, Even Impending Doom Starts To Feel Ordinary In The Latest Manga Series From Famed Creator Inio Asano

San Francisco, CA, March 28, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the release of Inio Asano’s Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction on April 17th.

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction is the latest series from Eisner-nominated author Inio Asano. The series is rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers and will be published in print and digital editions under the VIZ Signature imprint. Volume 1 will carry a print MSRP of $14.99 U.S. / $19.99 CAN. The series will launch digitally via viz.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play stores. Future volumes of the series will be published in English by VIZ Media on a quarterly basis.

In Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, the Japan Self Defense Forces are still looking for a way to combat the looming alien threat three years after the invasion, but so far conventional weapons have no effect on the mother ship. Maybe it’s time to try something unconventional. Meanwhile, Kadode Koyama is in high school. She and her best friend avidly track the aliens’ movements on social media and less enthusiastically study for college entrance exams. When the end of the world is overhead, you learn to take it one step at a time.

“Inio Asano’s works are internationally acclaimed for the way in which they juxtapose the surreal and the everyday with compelling tales of teenage angst,” says Pancha Diaz, Editor. “Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction continues this tradition. Find out what happens when aliens invade and you still have to navigate the daily dramas of high school.”

Inio Asano was born in Ibaraki, Japan, in 1980. In 2001, his short story “Uchu kara Konnichiwa” (Hello from Outer Space) won the first Sunday GX Rookie Prize. Later, GX published his series Subarashii Sekai, available in English from VIZ Media as WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD! His other works include Hikari no Machi (City of Light), Nijigahara Holograph and Umibe no Onna no Ko (A Girl on the Shore), as well as SOLANIN and GOODNIGHT PUNPUN, also available from VIZ Media.

For additional information on Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...