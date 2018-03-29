Roseanne’s Ratings-Winning Premiere To Encore!

Following its huge ratings win, ABC has scheduled an encore of the one-hour premiere of Roseanne for Sunday, April 1st.

ROSEANNE AND DAN’S HOUSE BECOMES FULL AGAIN,

WHILE BECKY MAKES AN IMPORTANT DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE; AND ROSEANNE AND DAN’S GRANDSON, MARK, IS BULLIED AT SCHOOL, WHILE BECKY BRINGS ANDREA HOME TO MEET THE FAMILY; ON THE REBROADCAST OF THE HIGHLY RATED ONE-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’

ABC’s top-rated “Roseanne” rebroadcasts its one-hour season premiere, SUNDAY, APRIL 1 (7:00–8:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/27/18)

“Twenty Years to Life” – During the first half-hour episode of the season premiere, Roseanne and Dan adjust to living under the same roof with Darlene and her two children, Harris and Mark, when Darlene loses her job. Meanwhile, Becky announces she is going to be a surrogate to make extra money; and Roseanne and Jackie are at odds with one another.

Guest starring in this episode are Sarah Chalke as Andrea and Marques Ray as Ramon.

“Twenty Years to Life” was written by Bruce Rasumussen and directed by John Pasquin.

“Dress to Impress” – During the second half-hour episode, Darlene’s son, Mark, gets caught with a pocket knife after being bullied on the first day of his new school. Meanwhile, Becky invites Andrea over to meet the family and is nervous to bring her home.

Guest starring in this episode are Sarah Chalke as Andrea, Judy Prescott as Miss Crane and Izzie Leigh Coffey as Girl.

“Dress to Impress” was written by Darlene Hunt and directed by John Pasquin.

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

