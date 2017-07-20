Syfy Takes Face Off To Next Level with Game Face!

Game Face is a new special effects makeup competition with a nasty spin. For seven weeks, former Face Off all-stars will face off each week, with multiple challenges, reveals and eliminations every week.

Face Off’s McKenzie Westmore will host.

Game Face will premiere on Tuesday, August 22nd (10/9C).

SYFY’S All-NEW ‘FACE OFF’ SPINOFF SERIES ‘GAME FACE’ IS SET TO PREMIERE ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Check Out The Official Sneak Peek Here

Universal City, CA—July 20, 2017 – SYFY’s all-new FACE OFF spinoff series, GAME FACE is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 22 nd at 10/9c . The 7-episode series is based on SYFY’s award-winning FACE OFF with an electrifying new twist. GAME FACE will feature former FACE OFF all-stars as they go head-to-head each week, with multiple make-up reveals and eliminations throughout each exciting episode. Every week, four artists will race against the clock to complete three challenges, with eliminations after every round, but only one artist will walk away with the $10,000 prize.

McKenzie Westmore, a member of a multi-generational family dynasty whose name is synonymous with the make-up effects field, will host alongside the renowned judges, multiple Academy Award® winner Ve Neill (“Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Hunger Games”) and multiple Academy Award® winner Rick Baker (“Star Wars,” “Planet of the Apes”). GAME FACE will also feature a panel of rotating guest judges which includes Emmy Award® winner Eryn Krueger Mekash (“The People V. OJ: American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story”), industry veteran Glenn Hetrick (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “ Star Trek: Discovery ”) and creature designer Neville Page (“Avatar,” “Prometheus”).

GAME FACE is a production of Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Ian Mallahan serving as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...