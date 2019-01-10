Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Move to TNT for New Season!

When Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild return for their third seasons on January 23rd, they will have a new home – TNT.

Both shows will have encore presentations on TBS. Details follow.

Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild

to Return on January 23

Both Series To Now Premiere on TNT, Encore on TBS

Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Bieber, Drop the Mic’s All New Battles Will Include a Muppets Matchup, Glee Reunion Battle and

Showdown Between Lonzo Ball and T-Pain

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Welcomes Back Snoop’s Friends Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, Antonio Brown and Busy Philipps

LOS ANGELES, January 10, 2018 – Celebrity rap battle series Drop the Mic and classic game show reboot Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild will return to television on Wednesday, January 23rd at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT) respectively, on TNT. Both shows will encore the following night each week on TBS.

The move to TNT will pair each series with the network’s significant sports audience. Drop the Mic is no stranger to sports stars, having featured notable athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Michael Bennett and Odell Beckham Jr. Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild has also featured several athletes including Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman and Dana White, in addition to cameos by Michael Strahan who is an executive producer on the show.

Drop the Mic is based on the popular segment from the Emmy® winning and viral hit The Late Late Show with James Corden. Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Bieber, the competition show features celebrities from entertainment, music, sports and pop culture against each other in a jaw-dropping rap battle. At the end of each head-to-head match, the studio audience votes to help determine the winner, but the final decision is up to Method Man.

The series, which has received over half a billion social media views to date and the largest fan footprint of all TBS and TNT originals, will return with epic face-offs including Lonzo Ball vs. T-Pain, Mark Cuban vs. Rusev and Lana, Taran Killam vs. Rob Riggle, Boy George vs. Laverne Cox, Kevin Smith vs. Jason Mewes, The Muppets Matchup which includes Miss Piggy and Beaker battling against Kermit the Frog and Pepé the King Prawn, Jack Osbourne vs. Kelly Osbourne, Lost Reunion Battle with Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau, Glee Reunion Battle featuring Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin against Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris, Kat Graham vs. Shameik Moore, Danielle Brooks vs. Jussie Smollett, Jason Mitchell vs. Adina Porter, Mike Colter vs. NE-YO, Mel B vs. La La Anthony, Christina Milian vs. Ashlee Simpson, Jason Biggs vs. Eddie Kaye Thomas, David Faustino vs. Joey Lawrence, Nikki Glaser vs. Brad Williams, The New Day vs. SWV and Clay Aiken vs. Ian Ziering.

Drop the Mic is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. James

Corden, Ben Winston, Jensen Karp and Joanna Gallagher serve as executive producers.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is a Snoop-i-fied version of the classic game show set in Snoop Dogg’s very own casino, which includes an oversized slot machine, giant dice and playing cards. Snoop has brought his friends back for all new categories, with cameos by Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman, Michael Strahan, Wiz Khalifa, Paris Jackson, Busy Philipps, G-Eazy, Cheech & Chong, Biz Markie, Bill Nye and Xzibit.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer along with two-time Emmy® winner, Super Bowl Champion and Good Morning, America co-host

Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC Entertainment and Ted Chung for Merry Jane.

