We Must Have a Party Trailer: One Day at a Time: Season Three!

One Day at a Time – Gloria Estefan, Schneider (Todd Grinnell)Lydia Riera, (Rita Moreno), Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) – Photo by Ali Goldstein/Courtesy of Netflix.

The Alvarez family (and Schneider) return to Netflix for another season of fun, melodrama and poignancy on February 8th.

Check out the season three teaser below.

One Day at a Time streams here.

It’s an Alvarez (and Schneider!) Familia reunion in this all-new trailer for One Day at a Time Season 3, launching globally on Netflix Friday, February 8th.

A reimagining of Norman Lear’s iconic sitcom, One Day at a Time is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. A single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant. Through a contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad — and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.

