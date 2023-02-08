Secret Room Events honoring the 2023 Celebrity Pre-Grammy Award Nominees Style Lounge

Secret Room Events Celebrity luxury gifting suite took place at the beautiful Petersen Automotive Museum Rooftop during the 2023 Grammy Week in Los Angeles on February, 3rd. This year’s celebrities attendees included: Amina Buddafly, Bizkit & Butta, Chido Nwokocha, Damon sharpe, Dania Ramirez, Denise Sanchez, Lucky Diaz, Jasmine Burke, Joel Smallbone, Kim Cruse, Lana Love, Loren woods, Luis Bordeaux, Mayan Lopez, Michelle Hurd & Garrett Dillahunt, Morpreme Shakur, Robert Eibach, Sean Ardoin, Steph Lecor, amongs other TV and Movie personalities just to name a few.

This year’s co-sponsors/sponsors that showcased some of their amazing items were:

Lifeboost Coffee

SJW Cosmetics LLC

Beverly Hills Tennis Academy, LuxeFair.com Magazine as well as BAO’JITO Rasta RIta Margaritas and Beverage Catering.

Afi Briant

Outtergoddess

Freestyle photo & Imaging

Skin Prophecy / Pet Prophecy

Be A Heart

HOMME products

Hidden Riches Men’s Skincare

Cakestry Cosmetics

Wrapped Clothing

Phantomasy

RADAZZ Apparel

Candles by Adisa

Naté Hair Care

The De La Cruz Collection

Smart Dog Ball For Love



And Many more: The Beauty Assassin Cosmetics, EPICO DESIGNS, 5 Circle skin care, Peach X Pearl Co., Third eye buy Ethereal Aesthetics, Cheeterz club – Eyewear, Mikel Kristi skincare, Retuned Jewelry, Anecdote Naturals, Go cart world, Upleatherdesigns, Molly Bz Gourmet Cookies, Moss and palm, Bridal Greek island labs, Pomp & Sass Turkish cotton towels, Brown books Publishing Group, The Couture Cushion Ltd , Blessed Hex candle company, Crisilyne, Olbali, The Wandering Jewel,The Pearl Ladie, Mochidoki, Premium Mochi Ice cream Lavender And Water, Historically modern Designs, Of the Earth creations, Build to blossom, DuxStyle, Boot Roxy, NH ALRABIAH, LAKOET, Armoured THREADS, Ancient Rituals Cosmetics, Global Teas, LLC, Honey play Box, Solistial Jewelry, JP Beautiful Jewels, J Chrishay . LLC, PackIt®, AQUA REE Inc, LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops, STR8CRON CLOTHING APPAREL, Ink Defense, 4U by Schells,Michel Leng -D & Co . International, GINA GANT PEARLS, Midnight Moon Moonshine, Ice cream papers, Waxaholic Body waxing. LLC, WW Galleria, Sipsafe drinking buddy, VAHDAM India, Tatiyana Collections, Sweet Grass Essentials, Warriorenics, Rinnovare skincare, LLC, Amazfit, Clayton golf, Quarbar, Jillian Leigh Jewelry, PoppinLove,Gold star lacesKindred & crew by Erika Alexandra.

