Mark Wahlberg and Paul Wahlberg Hosted Wahlburgers Grand Opening Party at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

Mark Wahlberg, who recently set down roots in Las Vegas with his family, and his brother, Paul Wahlberg, who is the chef behind Wahlburgers’ award-winning menu, were presented with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip. The brothers were honored at the grand opening of their newest Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay within The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Hundreds of fans gathered outside of the new Wahlburgers, the second in Las Vegas, joining their burger restaurant in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe, which opened in 2016.

While doing interviews on the red carpet, Mark joked with Paul that he should be next to move to Las Vegas, pointing out the desirability of the city’s schools, churches and homes. The brothers then went inside, where Mark posed in countless selfies before stepping behind the bar to pour shots of his Flecha Azul tequila. He stopped and took photos with all the Wahlburgers’ employees, even going back to the kitchen where he spent more than 30 minutes getting to know the cooks.

The brothers were welcomed by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, who presented the brothers with the key, which also honored their brother and other Wahlburgers partner, Donnie Wahlberg. The key honors the expansion of the franchise and the brothers’ contributions to the vitality of the Las Vegas Strip. Other notables whose contributions have been honored with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip include Katy Perry, Tiësto and Jimmy Kimmel.

Fellow Bostonian and globally renowned chef, Todd English, and DJ and podcast superstar, Whoo Kid, were among the more than 150 VIP guests who came out to celebrate the grand opening.



At 5,000 square feet, the new Wahlburgers has a capacity of 150 guests, including an oversized bar ideal for grabbing a beer, adult shake or “Wahlcoction,” and watching the game. HDTVs are located throughout the restaurant, so you’ll never miss a minute of the game whether you’re seated in the dining room or at the bar.

Founded in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, Wahlburgers now has more than 90 locations across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

More information about Wahlburgers can be found on the website at https://wahlburgers.com/, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wahlburgers/, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wahlburgers/.