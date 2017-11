Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as Mulan in Disney’s upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic.

The film is being directed by Niki Caro, with Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner producing, and Bill Kong executive producing.

Additional announcements regarding Mulan will be made in the coming weeks.

