Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD Celebrate African-America Heroes in February!

During the month of February – Black History Month – Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will be presenting the inspiring stories of some real-life African-American Heroes – including Tuskegee Airmen Chief Civilian flight instructor Charles Alfred “Chief” Anderson, the history-making commercial airline pilot Stephanie R. Grant, animator and Disney legend Floyd Norman.

INSPIRING STORIES OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN HEROES TO BE PRESENTED DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON DISNEY CHANNEL, DISNEY XD AND DISNEY JUNIOR

To cultivate kids’ deeper interest in history and inspire them to feel their own significance in the present and future, stories about distinguished men and women including the Tuskegee Airmen Chief Civilian flight instructor Charles Alfred “Chief” Anderson, the history-making commercial airline pilot Stephanie R. Grant, animator and Disney legend Floyd Norman, and physician, role model and activist Dr. Myiesha Taylor, will be presented as part of Disney|ABC Television Group’s “Be Inspired” interstitial series during Black History Month on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Paul DeBenedittis, senior vice president, Programming Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “As television programmers, we work every day to better serve our kid viewers by reflecting the diverse and varied world they live in, and our ‘Be Inspired’ programming is designed to give them access to stories that can spark their deeper exploration into the rich and celebrated history of African Americans.”

The initiative begins with the story of acclaimed African-American pilot Charles Alfred “Chief” Anderson Sr., known as the “Father of Black Aviation” for his brave and innovative leadership as Chief Civilian Flight Instructor for the Tuskegee Airmen. The story, hosted by Nathaniel Potvin (Disney XD’s “MECH-X4”), originates from the non-profit Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum in Compton, California, and includes the museum’s founder and executive director Robin Petgrave, Ted Lumpkin of the Tuskegee Airmen 100th Fighter Squadron, and Kimberly Anyadike, the youngest African-American female to pilot an airplane across the United States. Geared toward kids age 6-14, the interstitial begins airing WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

For younger viewers (age 2-7), Doc McStuffins, the title character from the acclaimed animated series, introduces notable women and men in a series of interstitials to be presented on Disney Junior. They are Stephanie R. Grant, a pilot who led the first all-female African-American flight crew to operate a commercial airliner; Disney legend Floyd Norman, one of the first African-American animators at Walt Disney Studios during the 1950s; and Dr. Myiesha Taylor, an emergency doctor and founder of the Artemis Medical Society, an organization comprised of over 4700 women physicians of color from around the world. Disney Junior and Disney Channel will debut the interstitials beginning WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8.

Throughout Black History Month, Disney Channel will also present interstitial segments that pay tribute to notable African-Americans who have influenced and inspired kids and families including Martin Luther King Jr., former President Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou, Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Daniels, Viola Davis and more. Among the featured segments is the story of “Descendants” star Cameron Boyce and his personal connection to “The Clinton 12,” the historical African-American teens who were first to integrate a public school in the South in 1956. Boyce’s grandmother, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, was among “The Clinton 12.”

