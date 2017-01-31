Two Netflix Original Films Bound for SXSW!

Netflix Original Films The Most Hated Woman In America (pictured) and Win It All will make their world premieres at SXSW in March.

The Most Most Hated Woman in America, the true story of the disappearance Madalyn Murray O’Hair, founder of american Atheists, will premiere on Netflix on March 24th.

Win It All, the story of a small time gambler who finds himself in trouble when an acquaintance gets out of jail early and wants the duffel bag of cash he was supposed to be keeping safe, premieres on Netflix on April 7th.

Details follow the break.

Netflix original films Win It All , from filmmaker Joe Swanberg and starring Jake Johnson, Aislinn Derbez and Keegan-Michael Key, and The Most Hated Woman in America featuring Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo, Adam Scott and Juno Temple, will make their world premieres at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival in March before launching on Netflix this spring. The Most Hated Woman in America launches on Netflix on March 24th. Win It All launches on Netflix on April 7th. The Most Hated Woman in America Synopsis: A true-crime biopic about the disappearance of Madalyn Murray O’Hair, founder of the “American Atheists” and pioneering firebrand in the political culture war, The Most Hated Woman in America captures the rise and fall of a complex character who was a controversial villain to some and an unlikely hero to others.

The film stars Academy Award® winner Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Adam Scott, Vincent Kartheiser and Juno Temple, and was directed by Tommy O’Haver from a script by O’Haver and Irene Turner. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Laura Rister produced for Netflix. The film will launch on Netflix worldwide on March 24, 2017. Win It All Synopsis: Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars as small time gambler Eddie Garrett, who agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is heading to prison. When he discovers cash in the bag, he’s unable to resist the temptation and winds up deeply in debt. When the prison release is shortened, Eddie suddenly has a small window of time to win all the money back. Directed by Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies) and co-written by Swanberg and Jake Johnson, the Netflix original film Win it All co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and leading Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez. Jake Johnson and Joe Swanberg also serve as producers, along with Alex Orr. The film will launch on Netflix worldwide on April 7, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...