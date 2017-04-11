Carpool Karaoke Gets a New Primetime Special!

CBS has set in motion The Late Late Show Caprool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (try saying that five times fast…).

The 2017 special will feature a new Carpool Karaoke, Toddlerography and James Corden’s favorite Late Late Show moments.

The Late Late Show Caprool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 will premiere on Monday, May 22nd (10/9C).

CBS TO PRESENT A NEW "THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017" ON MONDAY, MAY 22

Last Year’s Special Earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special

The 2017 Special Will Feature an All-New Carpool Karaoke, Toddlerography and James Corden’s Favorite “Late Late Show” Moments

CBS will present a new THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017, featuring an all-new Carpool Karaoke, Toddlerography and James Corden’s favorite moments from THE LATE LATE SHOW, on Monday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Featured guests and additional details will be announced closer to air.

This marks the second primetime special for THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN. Last year’s special, THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL, earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show holds the YouTube record for the most watched late night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 154 million views. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and 2.5 billion total views since the show’s premiere on March 23, 2015. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

