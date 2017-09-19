Discover Star Trek Discovery – Behind-The-Scenes Video!

Ahead of Star Trek: Discovery’s premiere on September 24th, CBS All Access has posted a behind the scenes video that features cast and creators talking about the series.
It includes some intriguing new footage – including a better look at First Officer Michael Burnham’s adoptive father, Sarek.
BEHIND THE SCENES OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY WITH THE SERIES’ CAST AND CREATORS
LOS ANGELES – September 19, 2017 With the world premiere only five days away, go behind the scenes with the cast and creators of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY to see how the series came to be. The newest edition of the Star Trek franchise is set to premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.
ABOUT “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY”
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.
The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.
