Bluefin Unveils New York Comic-Con 2017 Exclusives!

Bluefin will be bringing a host exclusive Bandai exclusives to New York Comic-Con 2047 – including the Perfect Grade Millennium Falcon (pictured above), new Bandai GunPla Model Kits and early releases of Bandai Shogukan’s Power Rangers Megazord And Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla Kits.

New York Comic-Con 2017 runs the weekend of October 5th-8th at the Javits Center.

BLUEFIN ANNOUNCES 2017 BANDAI NEW YORK COMIC CON SHOW EXCLUSIVES

Special Show Exclusives Include Bandai Hobby’s Perfect Grade 1/72 Scale Millennium Falcon, New Bandai Hobby GunPla Model Kits And Early Releases Of Bandai Shogukan’s Power Rangers Megazord And Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla Kits

Anaheim, CA, September 19, 2017 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan, Asia and more, heads to New York Comic Con with a variety of notable show exclusives from Bandai Hobby and Bandai’s Shokugan line.

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan and is the nation’s biggest pop culture convention. The annual event plays host to the latest and greatest in comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television. For more information, please visit NewYorkComicCon.comand NYCC’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Bluefin’s Bandai brands will be located at Booth #1612.

Bandai Hobby NYCC Exclusive

Bluefin is proud to unveil Bandai Hobby’s Perfect Grade 1/72 Scale Millennium Falcon for exclusive purchase at New York Comic Con ahead of its retail release later this year. This stunning release depicts Han Solo’s iconic space ship as it appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope and offers builders the highest quality grade in terms of complexity, features, realism and detail, and includes almost 700 parts. The Bandai Hobby Perfect Grade Millennium Falcon will carry a NYCC MSRP of $400.00.

Manufactured in Japan by Bandai Hobby, the Star Wars Plastic Model line features notable vehicles from the classic Star Wars films as well as those created by Disney. These official U.S. releases include English instructions and have product support provided by Bluefin.

Bandai Hobby is internationally renowned for its high-quality model kits that blend complex detail and innovative construction that builders of all skill levels will enjoy. A nipper or sprue cutter (sold separately) is highly recommended for assembly, but the kits do not require glue.

Bandai Hobby GunPla NYCC Exclusives

Bluefin also delights GunPla fans during NYCC with an array of special event only kits. All of the following Gundam exclusives are special color variants that were previously only available at events in Asia:

Bandai MG Tallgeese (EW) (Special Coating Ver), “Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz” · $80.00

Bandai MG Gundam Fenice Rinascita (Clear Color), “Gundam Build Fighters”· $50.00

Bandai HGUC Pale Rider (Ground Heavy Equipment Type) Hades Mode Extra Finish Version · 1/144 Scale · $30.00

· · Bandai HGUC Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode) + Unicorn Head Final Battle Version, “Gundam UC” · 1/144 Scale · $30.00

· · Bandai RG Build Strike Gundam Full Package (RG System Image Color), “Gundam Build Fighters” · 1/144 Scale · $30.00

Bandai HGBF Super Fumina Axis Angel Ver. (Mk-II Axis Image Color), “Gundam Build Fighters”· $22.00

Bandai HGPG Petit’gguy Fortune Red, “Gundam Build Fighters” · $12.00

· Bandai HGPG Petit’gguy Fortune Orange, “Gundam Build Fighters” · $12.00

· Bandai SD BB Build Strike Gundam Full Package (Metallic Gloss Injection) “Gundam Build Fighters” · $10.00

Bandai Hobby NYCC Early Releases

A small number of the new Hi Resolution Model Wing Gundam Zero (EW), the U.S.’s most popular Gundam character, will be available for purchase just mere days after its debut in Japan. This special die-cast and plastic model kit hybrid will retail for $130.00

Bandai Shogukan NYC Early Releases

Bluefin also will offer NYCC attendees early-purchase opportunities for new Power Rangers Megazord and Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla Kits from Bandai’s Shogukan collections. These kits are fully articulated and faithfully recreate the proportions and details from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. As the Super Mini-Pla name implies, these compact model kits offer simple pre-colored snap-together assembly. A nipper or sprue cutter (sold separately) is highly recommended for assembly, but the following kits do not require glue. By combining all 8 Zords from the Megazord and Drangonzord, fans can create the all-powerful Mega Dragonzord!

Bandai Shogukan Power Rangers Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set · $60.00

Set consists of 5 core Zords – Tyrannosurus, Mastodon, Triceratops, Saber-Toothed Tiger and Pterodactyl that can be combined to form the Power Ranger Megazord. The kit also comes with the Power Sword. Enjoy the Dragonzord by itself or combine the components with the Zords from the Power Rangers Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set to create the all-powerful “Mega Dragonzord.”

Bandai Shogukan Power Rangers Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla Kit· $45.00

Catch the debut of the Dragonzord, the Zord of the Green Power Ranger. Go into Dragonzord Battle Mode by combining the Mastodon, Saber-Toothed Tiger, and Triceratops Zords. Enjoy the Dragonzord by itself or combine the components with the Zords from the Power Rangers Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set to create the all-powerful “Mega Dragonzord.”