The Walking Dead Heads for All Out War!

After a season of being broken and having to regroup and rethink their options, Rick Grimes and his allies are ready to take the fight to Negan.

When The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 22nd, it will be all out war.

AMC released today the official key art for the highly anticipated “The Walking Dead” Season 8, which returns Sunday, October 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT , with its 100th episode. The art features Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors preparing for “All Out War.”

“The Walking Dead” Season 8 Synopsis

Last year, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. The introduction of Negan and the Saviors broke our group.

Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors.

This year, Rick brings “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.

To view the Season 8 trailer, visit: http://www.amc.com/shows/the-walking-dead