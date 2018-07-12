VIZ MEDIA ACQUIRES NEW ANIME SEASON AND LIVE-ACTION MOVIE FOR JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE!

VIZ Media has announced its acquisition to the home media, online rights and TV broadcast rights to season four of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Golden Wind) and the Takashi Miike-helmed live action Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure film, Diamond is Unbreakable.

San Francisco, CA, July 11, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announced the latest additions to the multi-generational action adventure property with the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime and the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable live-action film.

VIZ Media has secured the home media, online rights and TV broadcast rights for both properties. VIZ Media is the North American-based master distributor for the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE anime series and also publishes print and digital editions of the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE manga series (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). VIZ Media is also the North American master merchandise licensee for the anime series.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fourth season of the anime series, scheduled to premiere on Japanese television in October. Catch the earlier seasons of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE on Blu-ray editions available exclusively from VIZ Media.

The Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable live-action film was helmed by the legendary director Takashi Miike and released in Japan last year.

Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE follows the multi-generational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.

For more information on JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

