Dejah Thoris Series by Dan Abnett Coming in December!

Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Martian princess, Dejah Thoris, is returning in a new series by Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman) for Dynamite.
Dejah Thoris will center on the badass warrior’s scientist side and the first issue will be in stores in December.
September 19, Mt. Laurel, NJ: DEJAH THORIS is back in a brand new ongoing series by sci-fi superstar Dan Abnett, launching this December!
Abnett is the perfect match for the world of Barsoom, based on his pedigree of work. With a career spanning three decades across countless publishers, his most influential work is arguably his tenure spearheading Marvel’s spacefaring heroes for over half a decade. This body of work, nearly universally beloved by fans and critics included creating the modern iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy and revamping several other characters. This cosmic epic provided the blueprint for Marvel Studios’ successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the comics division will release a new sequel the same month as Dejah Thoris, with Abnett involved. While the intricacies of royal intrigue necessary for Barsoom can be found in his recently concluded Aquaman run. Readers may also be familiar with his sci-fi tales from a deep shelf’s worth of Warhammer 40,000 novels.
“The series’ protagonists are strong (mentally and physically), beautiful women and it is very important to me that their unique personalities be reflected in their character designs and actions. Dejah and her friends will be kicking lots of butt and will look great doing it,” said artist Vasco Georgiev. “Designing the Barsoom landscape and architecture is a dream as I also work as an architect. I try to give every city, building, and space a unique and instantly recognizable identity. The charm of Barsoom is that it combines futuristic technology and architecture with medieval design and customs. Imagining how to unify these concepts in every panel is a veritable treat.
“We’ve wanted to work with Dan again for years, but he was tied up exclusively with DC for Rebirth, and he crafted some great stories adding to their mythos. When discussing a new Dejah Thoris series, we wanted to wait for Dan once we knew that was a possibility, and glad we did. His series is incredible, and I cannot wait for the fans to check it out!,” said Dynamite CEO/Publisher Nick Barrucci. “Considering how great the scripts are, we wanted an artist who could complement them, and with Vasco coming off of his Xena run, he was the perfect fit. With some of our closest friends doing covers in Hughes, Parrillo, Tucci, Linsner and the fantastic cosplayer Mai, that’s the cherry on top to excite new fans to pick up the series!”