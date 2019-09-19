James Bond Enters the High Stakes World of Art Forgery In December!

James Bond stumbles into the world of art forgery, international crime and corruption in Dynamite’s new series, James Bond.

Written by Vita Ayala (Morbius, Xena) and Danny Lore (Queen of Bad Dreams), James Bond #1 will be in stores in December.

New James Bond Series by Ayala & Lore!

With Jim Cheung Covers From Dynamite in December

Dynamite formally announces a new ongoing series and new missions for 007 himself, in JAMES BOND, starting this December!

Writing partners Vita Ayala (Morbius, Xena) and Danny Lore (Queen of Bad Dreams) assemble their squad to craft an initial arc dealing with the high stakes world of art forgery. Fan-favorite Eric Gapstur (Animosity: Evolution) returns on art following contributions to Greg Pak’s James Bond 007 series. Colorist Roshan Kurichiyanil (Six Million Dollar Man) and letterer Ariana Maher (Nancy Drew, Xena) round out the enlisted agents, returning from their service with previous Bond books as well for visual continuity.

When a priceless, iconic piece of art is deemed a fake, an entire Pandora’s Box of international crime and corruption unfolds. But is Bond out of his element or right at home in this world? Art forgery is glamor and splashiness, yet it’s also subtlety and sleight of hand. All arenas that James has some expertise in, except for the knowledge…

Co-writers Danny Lore and Vita Ayala are on the same exact page and practically completing each other’s sentences regarding their take on the character. “There’s cool, and then there’s Cool, with a capital C, and for me, that’s always been James Bond,” said Lore. Ayala chimed in, “Since I can remember, he has been the epitome of suave. His cold efficiency mixed with that dry wit and charming smile… the work gets done, and he gets the girl(s) along the way. There is something timeless about Bond that allows him to be put into almost any era and situation.” Regarding their collaboration, the writing duo shared the December debut of this series will be the 10th anniversary of their friendship, one where shared story development has played a major role. “Vita and I can pass all the ideas in the world back and forth, but it’s the rest of the team that gives it the sleek crispness of one of Bond’s tailored ensembles,” said Lore. “Eric is unstoppable, I am so happy we are on the same wavelength. Roshan is a dream, the work will be blowing people out of their socks! And I am glad Ariana and I are able to work together again – she’s a genius!” Artist Eric Gapstur added, “Danny and Vita wasted no time in knocking me on the floor with the first three pages of the script, laying down an artistic gauntlet that is no doubt the most challenging sequence I’ve ever drawn. It’s exciting!” To match a straightforward title of simply JAMES BOND, the series will feature just one cover per issue and the star of the show is the legendary Jim Cheung (Justice League, Young Avengers)! Furthermore, he’s contributing three connecting covers! Note #2 and #3 pencils may not reflect final line art.

Cheung shared with Dynamite, "It's been very exciting getting to handle the legendary character of James Bond. The movies were mandatory viewing when I was growing up in England, so when I was offered the chance to do the covers, I couldn't resist! From the super-spy action to the fast cars, beautiful girls and big explosions, there was just too much to fit into the one cover, so thankfully Nate Cosby offered me three! I decided to try and tie them all together to create a triptych, which I love doing. Hopefully I'm able to capture the non-stop action of this series, and cannot wait to read the book myself!" "As all the wonderful creators have noted, Bond is one of the foundational figures in our fictional tapestry. Fleming's creation has influenced endless copycats and continues to be reinterpreted in entertaining and relevant ways. The story that Vita and Danny have laid out is so great, as if it were a feature itself – and that's where an artist of Eric's ability helps to provide scope and range. Add Jim's incredible covers as the "movie poster" to get fans new and old excited, and it's a perfect Bond adventure that I can't wait for fans to read and enjoy," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher.

