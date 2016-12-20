David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jim Gaffigan Join Fargo

The third instalment of Fargo is rounding into shape with the addition of David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jim Gaffigan to a cast that already includes Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

LOS ANGELES, December 20, 2016 – Fargo has added to the cast of its third installment, with David Thewlis, Michael Stulhbarg and Jim Gaffigan among those who have joined previously announced stars Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Production is set to begin in Calgary in January for a 2017 premiere.

Set in 2010, the next installment of Fargo will feature an all-new “true crime” tale centered on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge.

David Thewlis (Harry Potter films, Wonder Woman) joins the cast as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist who delivers Emmit the bad news that the Parking Lot King of Minnesota has just become partners with his employers, whose business interests lay outside the law.

Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) will play “Sy Feltz,” Emmit’s right hand man and consigliere.

Jim Gaffigan (The Bleeder) will play “Donny Mashman,” Gloria’s deputy at the local police department.

Rounding out the cast are Scoot McNairy (Halt & Catch Fire, 12 Years a Slave) as “Maurice LeFay,” a stoner with a criminal past, Shea Whigham as Meeker County Chief of Police “Moe Dammick,” and Karan Soni (Blunt Talk, Deadpool) as scientist “Dr. Homer Gilruth.” Fred Melamed (Casual, Lady Dynamite) will play “Howard Zimmerman,” a mover and a shaker, with a knack for spinning a yarn and making a profit, and Thomas Mann (Me, Earl and the Dying Girl) will play “Thaddeus Mobley,” an award-winning science fiction author.

Fargo hails from Peabody, Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award winning Executive Producers Noah Hawley (creator/showrunner/writer/director), Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio.

Fargo’s second installment received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

