Saw Gerrara to Appear in Star Wars Rebels!

Forest Whitaker will reprise his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role of Saw Gerrera in season three of Star Wars Rebels.

Gerrera will first appear in Star Wars Rebels: Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two, premiering on Disney XD on Saturday, January 7, 2017 (8:30/7:30C). Details follow the jump.

FOREST WHITAKER TO APPEAR IN SEASON 3 OF ‘STAR WARS REBELS‘

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, who stars as Rebel freedom fighter Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will join the cast of the hit animated series “Star Wars Rebels,” which is set in a time period just prior to the events of “Rogue One.” Whitaker will reprise his role as Gerrera, providing the voice of the character as he makes his debut on “Star Wars Rebels: Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two” premiering SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 (8:30-9:30 p.m. EST), on Disney XD.

NEW VIDEO: Saw Gerrera featurette:

“It’s an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in ‘Rebels,'” says series executive producer Dave Filoni. “Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it’s too late.”

The character of Saw Gerrera was first introduced in the TV series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008-2015) as a guerrilla fighter for his home planet. Created by George Lucas, Saw received training from the Jedi – Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano – and served as an early harbinger of the Rebel Alliance, an assortment of disparate groups coming together to fight for a common cause.

