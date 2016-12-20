Jack Reacher :Never Go Back Comes To Home Video In January!

Tom Cruise’s other franchise is about to be released on home video.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back finds Reacher teaming up with Major Susan Turner, the commanding officer of his old unit, to find out who’s framing her for the murder of two of their own.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back will available in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combao Pack on January 31, 2017 – following its debut on Digital HD two weeks earlier. Read on for details including bonus material.

TOM CRUISE RETURNS AS LEE CHILD’S ICONIC HERO IN THE ACTION-PACKED THRILLER BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING BOOK SERIES

Debuts January 31, 2017 on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack with an Exclusive Illustrated

Jack Reacher Short Story

Get it on Digital HD Two Weeks Early on January 17

TORONTO, Ont. – “Tom Cruise is better than ever” (Pete Hammond, Deadline) in the “breathlessly exhilarating”(Simon Thompson, Forbes) action-thriller JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK, which hits the road on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand January 31, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Hailed as “a fun action-packed ride” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), fans can be the first to get it two weeks early on Digital HD January 17.

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) returns to enforce his bold brand of justice in the action-packed sequel based on author Lee Child’s best-selling series. When Army Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders) is framed for treason, Reacher discovers she’s the target of a massive government conspiracy. With help from Turner and a mysterious new ally, Reacher risks everything to take down a powerful organization that will stop at nothing to protect its secrets.

The JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs are loaded with over 80 minutes of exciting bonus content, including in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, plus detailed explorations of Lee Child’s iconic character, filming on location in Louisiana, the intense action sequences and much more. Buy JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK on Blu-ray Combo Pack and get an exclusive illustrated version of Lee Child’s short story “Everyone Talks” for a limited time only. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack* remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Blu-ray Combo Pack

The JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content:

o Reacher Returns

o An Unexpected Family

o Relentless: On Location in Louisiana

o Take Your Revenge First: Lethal Combat

o No Quarter Given: Rooftop Battle

o Reacher in Focus: With Tom Cruise and Photographer David James

DVD

Feature film in standard definition

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the Blu-ray detailed above, as well as an Ultra HD Disc presented in 4K Ultra HD with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description with English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack available for purchase include a Digital Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance present a Tom Cruise production. An Edward Zwick film: Tom Cruise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” Cobie Smulders. Music by Henry Jackman. Costume Designer Lisa Nora Lovaas. Edited by Billy Weber. Production designer Clay A. Griffith. Director of photography Oliver Wood. Executive producers Paula Wagner, Herbert W. Gains, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg. Produced by Tom Cruise, p.g.a., Don Granger, p.g.a. and Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the book “Never Go Back” by Lee Child. Screenplay by Richard Wenk and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz. Directed by Edward Zwick.

