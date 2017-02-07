Dark Horse To Collect Doc Unknown as Quality Hardcover!

Dark Horse Comics is collecting highly regarded indie comic Doc Unknown as a quality hardcover.

The series followed Warren Williams, a WWII fighter pilor who was shot down and taken in by the warrior monks of the secret temple of Min-Yao. After the war, he put his training to good use by protecting Gate City from menaces ranging from organized crime to the supernatural.

The pulp action series was created by writer Fabian Rangel Jr. and artist Ryan Cody.

The Complete Doc Unknown collects Doc Unknown Volumes 1–3, the Boss Snake one-shot, and pinups by Mike Mignola, Eric Powell, and more. It will be in stores on July 19, 2017.

