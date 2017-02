Longtime health experts Hal and Joanne McLeod – of fitness show – Body Break, would never fall for a fad diet or cooked up health regimen so when they plug the Santa Clarita Diet you know it has to be something special (and, hey, aren’t we all tired of social media fitness influencers?)

See what Hal and Joanne have to say after the break.

Santa Clarita Diet – only on Netflix.

BodyBreak: Santa Clarita Diet Demo | Netflix – YouTube

Hal and Joanne never fall for hot new experimental diets and neither should you! Try the Santa Clarita Diet today. The first month is free! Try it at http://santaclaritadiet.com Watch Santa Clarita Diet Now: https://www.netflix.com/title/80095815

Like this: Like Loading...