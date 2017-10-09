Dancing with the Stars Live! Light Up the Night Tour Hits the Road This winter!

The Dancing with the Stars Live! tour – Light Up the Night – will carry fans into the New Year. The tour begins December 30th with a show at the Owens Auditoriaum Charlotte, North Carolina and will play 65 dates, concluding with a show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 18, 2018.

The show will feature Season 25 dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more!

Following the success of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” and the 25th Season of “Dancing with the Stars,” America’s favorite dance show, produced by BBCWP, is going back on tour across America this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night.” This all-new production showcases every style of dance seen on ABC’s hit show, produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high-energy group numbers, plus original pieces choreographed by Emmy®-winning choreographer Mandy Moore.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” is traveling to more cities with more of your favorite dancers than ever before, including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, plus Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong, with additional surprise casting to be announced.*

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” kicks off on December 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and finishes on March 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, giving fans the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and fun they see in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom every Monday night live in theaters in their very own hometowns.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to choose from a variety of packages offering premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Worldwide.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” Tour Dates:

Dec 30: Charlotte, NC (Owens Auditorium)

Dec 31: Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Jan 2: Atlanta, GA (The Fox)

Jan 3: Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

Jan 4: Philadelphia, PA (Tower Theater)

Jan 5: Kitchener, ON (Centre in the Square)

Jan 6: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)

Jan 7: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)

Jan 9: New Brunswick, NJ (State Theater)

Jan 10: Washington D.C. (MGM National Harbor)

Jan 12: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)

Jan 13: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)

Jan 14: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)

Jan 15: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)

Jan 16: Pittsburgh, PA (Bennedum)

Jan 18: New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall)

Jan 19: Verona, NY (Turning Stone)

Jan 20: Windsor, ON (Casino Windsor) *Matinee & Evening Show

Jan 21: Buffalo, NY (Sheas)

Jan 23: Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

Jan 24: Portland, ME (Merrill Auditorium)

Jan 25: Boston, MA (Wang)

Jan 26: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Jan 27: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Jan 28: Baltimore, MD (The Lyric)

Jan 30: Cleveland, OH (State Theater)

Jan 31: Columbus, OH (The Palace)

Feb 1: Cincinnati, OH (The Taft)

Feb 2: Indianapolis, IN (The Murat)

Feb 3: Rosemont, IL (Rosemont Theater)

Feb 5: Ames, IA (Stephens Auditorium)

Feb 6: Rockford, IL (Coronado)

Feb 7: Ft Wayne, IN (The Embassy)

Feb 8: Knoxville, TN (Knoxville Civic Auditorium)

Feb 9: Birmingham, AL (BJCC Concert Hall)

Feb 11: Nashville, TN (Opry House)

Feb 13: Sarasota, FL (Van Wezel)

Feb 14: Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Feb 15: Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock)

Feb 16: Naples, FL (Hayes)

Feb 17: Jacksonville, FL (Times Moran)

Feb 18: Orlando, FL (Bob Carr Theater)

Feb 21: Austin, TX (Bass Hall)

Feb 22: Wichita Falls, TX (Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium)

Feb 23: Dallas, TX (Fairpark Music Hall)

Feb 24: Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Center)

Feb 25: McAllen, TX (McAllen Performing Arts Center)

Feb 26: Midland, TX (Wagner Noel)

Feb 27: Amarillo, TX (Amarillo Civic Auditorium)

Mar 1: Albuquerque, NM (Popejoy)

Mar 2: El Paso, TX (Chavez Theater)

Mar 3: Phoenix, AZ (Comerica Theater)

Mar 4: San Diego, CA (Symphony Hall)

Mar 6: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)

Mar 7: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)

Mar 8: Stockton, CA (Stockton Arena)

Mar 9: San Jose, CA (City National)

Mar 10: Redding, CA (Redding Civic Center)

Mar 11: Eugene, OR (Hult Center)

Mar 13: Seattle, WA (WaMu Theater)

Mar 14: Spokane, WA (INB Center)

Mar 15: Boise, ID (Morriston Center)

Mar 16: Reno, NV (Grand Sierra)

Mar 17: Santa Barbara, CA (Arlington Theater)

Mar 18: Los Angeles, CA (Microsoft Theater)

*Cast subject to change.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8|7 c on the ABC Television Network.

