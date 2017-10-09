Television

How Do We Get Ahead of Crazy? Trailer: Mindhunter!

MINDHUNTER – FBI Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) – Photo by Patrick Harbron/Courtesy of Netflix.

In Mindhunter, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling. The series launches globally October 13 on Netflix.

How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?

In addition to Groff (LookingGlee) and McCallany (SullyLight’s Out), MINDHUNTER features Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless).

The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone GirlThe Social NetworkZodiac), Asif Kapadia (AmySenna), Tobias Lindholm (A WarA Hijacking) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville HorrorU Want Me 2 Kill Him?).

Joe Penhall (The Road) created the series. Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone GirlThe Quick and the Dead) Charlize Theron (GirlbossHatfields & McCoys), and Cean Chaffin (Gone GirlFight Club) are executive producers.

