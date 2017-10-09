How Do We Get Ahead of Crazy? Trailer: Mindhunter!

In Mindhunter, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling. The series launches globally October 13 on Netflix.

How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?

In addition to Groff (Looking, Glee) and McCallany (Sully, Light’s Out), MINDHUNTER features Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless).

The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac), Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna), Tobias Lindholm (A War, A Hijacking) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror, U Want Me 2 Kill Him?).

Joe Penhall (The Road) created the series. Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead) Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys), and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) are executive producers.

