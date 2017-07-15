D23 Expo: Mary Poppins In Motion!

Walt Disney Studios has released an ‘image-in-motion’ of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins Returns.

Mary Poppins Returns finds Mary returning to the Banks home after many years. It will be in theaters on December 25th, 2018.

NEW CONTENT OF EMILY BLUNT AS THE PRACTICALLY-PERFECT NANNY FROM DISNEY’S UPCOMING “MARY POPPINS RETURNS” NOW AVAILABLE

We hope you enjoy this special image-in-motion of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins from Disney’s original musical “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all-new sequel to the 1964 “Mary Poppins” which features a fresh sensibility while celebrating the spirit of the original. The moving image features the practically-perfect nanny in a cobalt blue nanny coat and red hat with her iconic parrot head umbrella in hand.

Blunt took to the stage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this morning, joining director/producer Rob Marshall to talk about the eagerly-anticipated return of the enigmatic nanny, where Blunt offered insight as to how she made the character her own. “I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books,” said Blunt. Marshall shared, “I was incredibly honoured to be approached by Disney about directing a sequel. This is a brand new original film musical from top to bottom, which is very rare, and it is a wonderful opportunity to create something specifically for the screen.”

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/marypoppinsreturns/videos/173911656482951/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marypoppinsreturns/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/disneystudios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disneystudios/

Hashtag: #MaryPoppinsReturns

Like this: Like Loading...