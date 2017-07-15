D23 Expo: Disney Releases Mind-Bending Teaser for A Wrinkle in Time!

‘Your father has accomplished something extraordinary… and dangerous!’ intones Mrs. Which near the beginning of the teaser trailer for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.

She’s talking to Meg (Storm Reid) and is one of three mysterious beings who send Meg, her brother and a friend to save him.

The new teaser, released at D23 Expo today, is every bit as intriguing a Madeline L’Engle’s classic novel.

Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The film stars: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pe?a, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine and introduces Storm Reid.

