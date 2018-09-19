Creepiest Kids in the World Trailer: The Haunting of Hill House!

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House has a trailer that features the creepiest kids in the world.

The Netflix adaptation of the Shirley Jackson classic premieres on Friday, October 12th.

Hill House is a very, very, very fine house. ?

Take a tour of the dwelling (if you dare…) in this spooky new trailer for Netflix’s original horror series, The Haunting of Hill House, launching globally Friday, October 12 on Netflix.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House. Created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game), The Haunting of Hill House is a complex family drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. Trevor Macy serves as executive producer alongside Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank executive produce, as well.

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti star, as well as Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard.

The Haunting of Hill House is produced for Netflix by Amblin TV and Paramount Television.

