Fresh Start Trailer: The Guest Book: Season 2!

In season two, The Guest Book is going to the beach as we meet the guests of the Bare Feet Retreat.

Season Two Welcomes new series regulars Jimmy Tatro, Kimiko Glenn, and Dan Beirne – and a host of guest stars that include Will Arnett, Lisa Rinna, Martha Plimpton, Michael Rapaport, Allison Tolman, Nadine Velazquez and more.

The Guest Book returns to TBS on Tuesday, October 23rd.

TBS Sets October 23 Premiere Date for Season Two of 2017’s #1 New Cable Comedy The Guest Book

Season Two Welcomes New Series Regulars Jimmy Tatro, Kimiko Glenn, and Dan Beirne

All-Star Guest Cast Includes Pete Davidson, Will Arnett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Matt Walsh, Lisa Rinna, Martha Plimpton, Nat Faxon, Michael Rapaport, Steve Zissis, Allison Tolman, Oliver Hudson, Sufe Bradshaw, Nadine Velazquez, Darrell Britt-Gibson,

Adhir Kalyan, Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz, Matthew Moy, Michael Cassidy, Kether Donohue, Lexi Ainsworth, Jon Bass and more

Season Will Premiere with Back-to-Back Episodes

Click here for the season trailer

September 19, 2018 – Greg Garcia’s anthology comedy series The Guest Book, which premiered as 2017’s #1 new cable comedy, returns to TBS on Tuesday, October 23 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) with back-to-back new episodes. Subsequent episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

As planned with every new season of The Guest Book, season two features a new town, new series regulars, and new guest stars. In the small oceanside community of Mabel Beach, vacationers who stay at the Bare Feet Retreat record their confessions, alibis, and farewells in the cottage’s guest book. They are hosted by town locals Bodhi, Nikki and Tommy, played by series regulars Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black), and Dan Beirne (Fargo).

Tommy and Nikki are a couple that manage Emmy Lou’s Grill and Bare Feet Retreat. Bodhi is a handyman who often helps out at the grill and vacation home. Previously announced series regulars Carly Jibson (One Mississippi) and Eddie Steeples (My Name Is Earl) also star in season two. Jibson returns as Vivian, the scheming bikini bar owner, who accompanies Eddie (played by Eddie Steeples) from Mount Trace to the beach in search of a fresh start.

Each episode of the season will feature different guest stars. Season two’s stellar lineup of guest stars includes Pete Davidson (SNL), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire), Matt Walsh (Veep), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Martha Plimpton (The Real O’Neals), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Michael Rapaport (Atypical), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together), Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Barry), Adhir Kalyan (I Love Dick), Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz (I’m Dying Up Here), Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls), Michael Cassidy (People of Earth), Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst), Lexi Ainsworth (General Hospital), and Jon Bass (Miracle Workers), as well as Garret Dillahunt, Kellie Martin, Aloma Wright, Charlie Robinson, Lou Wilson, and Tipper Newton from season one of the series.

The Guest Book is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Every episode of the series is written by Garcia, who also directed six of the ten episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Alix Jaffe.

