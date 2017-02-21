Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Co-Creator Updates Jane Eyre in Graphic Novel!

Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Eisner-winning artist Ramón K. Pérez are updating Charlotte Brontë’s classic, Jane Eyre, for BOOM studios’ imprint Archaia.

Jane will tell the story of a girl from a small fishing town who goes to art school in the big city. Needing money, she takes a job as nanny for a young girl named Adele – but finds herself falling for the girl’s father.

A release for Jane is to be determined.

“CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND” CO-CREATOR & EISNER AWARD WINNER DEBUT JANE ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

“Jane Eyre” Reimagined By BOOM! Studios This Fall

Los Angeles, Calif. (February 21, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is proud to announce Jane, a new original graphic novel which reimagines Jane Eyre, from acclaimed screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Devil Wears Prada) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator Ramón K. Pérez (Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand). The book is a powerful modern re-envisioning of Charlotte Brontë’s seminal novel.

Growing up in a small fishing town, Jane dreamed of going to art school and escaping to New York City. When that dream becomes a reality, however, it’s not long before she feels intimidated by her new home and the talent of her peers. Needing money, she gets a comfortable job as a nanny for a young girl, Adele, but her security soon upended when she falls for the girl’s father, Rochester, a somber man with charm, wealth, and a dark secret that could consume them all.

“I am so excited for people to read our new take on this classic story,” explains Aline Brosh McKenna, who is making her graphic novel debut. “Our Jane is a modern girl working through some very contemporary problems but she retains Jane Eyre’s signature moral goodness and clarity. We moved the story in exciting new directions while maintaining the mystery, romance, and yearning that has kept this story vital for years.” She continues, “Working with Ramón is a dream come true, I am such a fan, and I’m excited for the world to see how he has taken words and story and transformed them into visual magic in a way only he can.”

Acclaimed illustrator Ramón K. Pérez adds, “Jane is an exciting experience since it allows us to bring our interpretation of the beloved classic Jane Eyre to a whole new audience and will give longtime fans of the original Brontë sisters’ novel the opportunity to experience it visualized in an entirely new and innovative way.”

Jane is the latest original graphic novel release from BOOM! Studios’ Archaia imprint, home to an acclaimed line of ambitious and award-winning graphic novels, including Mouse Guard by David Petersen; Rust by Royden Lepp; Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand by Jim Henson, Jerry Juhl, and Ramón K. Pérez; The Realist by Asaf Hanuka; and Hacktivist by Alyssa Milano, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Marcus To.

“Jane is a wonderfully soft yet courageous, principled, and intelligent woman whose ability to challenge Victorian convention and snobbery reverberates even today,” says Sierra Hahn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “There isn’t a better duo to bring this work to life in the modern era with as much energy, heart, and color as McKenna and Pérez. Jane will inspire readers of all ages.”

For news on the Jane original graphic novel and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...