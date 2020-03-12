Coronavirus Changes Movie Dates!

The spread of the coronavirus has already caused the NBA and NHL to suspend their seasons – and for Universal Pictures to postpone the release of Fast 9 for a year.

Now Paramount Pictures has announced the postponement of A Quiet Place II. Read the studio’s memo below.

After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.

