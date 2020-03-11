Comics Publisher Announces Stores That Carry Bad Idea Titles!

Comics Publisher Bad Idea has announced the list of comics shops that will be carrying its initial releases.
The list international, with five stores in Canada and one each in London, England, Dublin, Ireland and Sydney, Australia.
Eclipse is also reposting the preview issues for Bad Idea’ debut release, ENIAC below.
BAD IDEA: The Complete Retailer List
Drumroll, please…
After an avalanche of phone calls, emails, texts, DMs, Facebook messages, and even a stray MySpace message or two, BAD IDEA – the unruly new comic book publisher debuting in select comic shops this May – is pretty darn pleased with itself. Now, we’re excited to reveal not only our complete list of participating retailers, but also announce that the first wave of BAD IDEA Destination Stores™™ has grown to a satisfyingly round roster of 100 truly excellent comic book stores. (A whopping 0.5% of all comic book stores around the world!)
As first detailed at ComicBook.com, BAD IDEA‘s raison d’être – to make the best monthly comics possible and sell them exclusively in comic book stores – is going to be kicking off in full force at exactly 100 of the world’s greatest comic shops when ENIAC #1 – the mammoth, 40-page first issue of BAD IDEA’s prestige format debut by New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), artistic powerhouse Doug Braithwaite (Justice) and colorist Diego Rodriguez (X-O Manowar) – hits shelves on May 6th, 2020.
Initially slated to roll out in just 20 stores when BAD IDEA‘s disruptive self-distribution strategy was first announced at the beginning of February, non-stop (and, hey, let’s face it, more than a little aggressive at times) demand from comic book shop retailers resulted in the company expanding that number to 50 total stores at the ComicsPRO conference just a few short weeks ago. Since that time, requests have continued to pile up to the point where we’ve thrown up our hands and said, screw it, 100 is the absolutely the maximum we can accommodate fulfilling by ourselves.
And that’s not the last of it. From here on out, we’ll continue to add new stores on a rolling basis (and maybe cut a few that don’t follow the rules!), so everyone can get in on the fun as BAD IDEA continues to debut new releases from talents including Robert Venditti (Justice League), Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier), Tomas Giorello (X-O Manowar), Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer), Peter Milligan (X-Statix), Mae Catt (Young Justice), and more over the coming months.
In order to qualify for participation, each BAD IDEA Destination Store™™ has agreed to a stringent set of rules and criteria that includes prominent in-store placement for Bad Idea comics, some truly galling promotional displays, and strictly enforced “limit one per customer,” street date, pre-order, pricing, and minimum/maximum order and allocation policies for all BAD IDEA releases. If they fail to comply with the spirit and/or letter of these somewhat ridiculous edicts at any point, they’re out of the program – it’s pretty simple.
So, without further ado, here’s BAD IDEA’s “Handsome Hundred” list of Destination Store ™™ retail partners.
Don’t see your store here? To find out more about BAD IDEA, our bad ideas, and how your store can participate, read on after the list below:
Friendly Neighborhood Comics
799 South Main St.
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-2275
Big Planet Comics
7315 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
(301) 699-0498
Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661) 259-4745
Knowhere Games and Comics
744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
San Marcos, CA 92078
(760) 891-8333
The Dragon
55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
Guelph, Ontario
Canada
(519) 763-5544
The Comic Place
105 E. Holly St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-2224
Time Warp Comics & Games
3105 28th St.
Boulder, CO 80301
(800) 552-9108
Keith’s Books and Comics
5400 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 827-3060
Kings Comics
283 Clarence St.
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
02 9267 5615
Titan Comics
3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75234
(214) 350-4420
Njoy Games & Comics
8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 709-0599
Comics Adventure
15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Suite A
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 305-7946
BaT Comics & Games
218 Broadway St.
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 898-0550
A Comic Shop
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 332-9636
Alternate Reality Comics
4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 736-3673
Anyone Comics
1216 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(347) 350-8422
Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5P 1T4
Canada
(780) 452-9886
Fourcorners Comics
42 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2336
Pop Comics
203 W Center St Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 208-3835
Rick’s Comic City
2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-7890
The Collective
515 E. Altamonte Dr., Unit 1023
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
(321) 295-7091
Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 755-2533
Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 392-6647
Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
(704) 442-9660
The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130
Conroe, TX 77384
(936) 273-3223
Samurai Comics
1602 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 265-8886
Summit Comics & Games
216 Washington Square South B
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 485-2369
Green Brain Comics
13936 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313-582-9444)
Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield, OH 44035
(440) 695-8401
I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 460-7226
The Nerd Store
601 South 2700, West Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
(801) 964-4776
Ultimate Comics
1301 Buck Jones Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27606
(919) 377-8778
Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd.
Concord, CA 94518
(925) 825-5410
Beyond Comics
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
(301) 668-8202
Aw Yeah Comics
313 Halstead Ave.
Harrison, NY 10528
(914) 732-3600
Cosmic Comics
3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 451-6611
The Fantasy Shop
10560 Baptist Church Rd.
St. Louis, MO, 63128
(314) 842-8228
Safari Pearl
660 W Pullman Rd.
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-9499
Global Pop Culture Collected
7420 N Beach Street #236
Fort Worth, TX
(817) 576-3656
Borderlands Comics and Games
1434 Laurens Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 235-3488
Space Cadets
27326 Robinson Rd #117
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
(281) 298-1111
More Fun Comics and Games
103 W. Hickory St.
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 387-5893
Pittsburgh Comics
113 E. McMurray Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
(721) 941-5445
Captain Blue Hen Comics
280 E. Main St., Suite 101
Newark, DE
(302) 737-3434
Books With Pictures
1401 SE Division St.
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 841-6276
Alakazam Comics
17777 Main Street, Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
Big Bang Comics – Ireland
2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
Dundrum, Dublin 16
Ireland
(+353) 1 216 5093
Dr No’s Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd. #104
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 903-3705
Challengers Comics & Conversation
1845 N Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 278-0155
Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 526-7410
Collector’s Paradise
319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 577-6694
Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St.
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 297-6126
Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
Canada
(403) 230-2716
The Beguiling
319 College Street
Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
Canada
(416) 533-9168
Third Eye Comics
209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 897-0322
Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd. #100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 951-9668
The Comic Shop
14837 Washington Ave.
San Leandro, CA 94578
(510) 562-0205
Illusive Comics
1270 Franklin Mall
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 985-7481
Ssalefish Comics
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9851
Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway St.
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 284-4693
The Dark Side
935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 363-0840
Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
2127 S. Hwy 97
Redmond, OR 97756
(541) 923-7345
Heroes Haven
4339 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 269-8859
Comix Warehouse
52 S. Main St.
Pearl River, NY 10965
(845) 216-9100
Strange Adventures
5110 Prince St.
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
Canada
(902) 425-2140
Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 517-9050
Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 321-5111
Cape & Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St.
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 907-0678
Paradox Comics-N-Cards
26 Roberts St.
Fargo, ND 58102
(701) 239-9505
Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 998-1413
Midtown Comics
200 W. 40th St.
New York, NY 10018
(212) 302-8192
Bedrock City Comics
6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 780-0675
I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 852-8890
Double Midnight
245 Maple St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 669-9636
Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-4263
Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 658-6047
Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave.
London, WC2H 8JR
United Kingdom
(020) 7420 3666
Planet Comics
2704 N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 261-3578
Fantasy Books and Games
1113 E. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62221
(618) 235-0844
Maximum Comics
5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 367-0755
Geoffrey’s Comics
15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 538-3198
Impulse Creations
8228 E. 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
(918) 884-7130
Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 645-0386
Telegraph Art & Comics
211 W. Main St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
(434) 244-3210
Zia Comics
125 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, NM 88001
(575) 222-4347
New Wave Collectibles
4020 Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
(610) 222-9200
Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N. Market St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 281-0440
Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-4708
Velocity Comics
819 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 303-1783
Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N. Porter Ave.
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 360-6866
Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-6395
Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 293-0841
The Geekery
133A Main St.
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 696-8530
POP ROC
337 East Ave.
Rochester, NY 14604
(585) 310-2423
Circle City Comics
3454 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 280-7530
Dragon Quills
506 Broad St.
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-1979
October Country Comics
246 Main St. #15
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1115
Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
(423) 591-5689
World’s Greatest Comics
5974 Westerville Rd.
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 891-3000
Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd.
Union City, CA 94587
(510) 952-9681
At BAD IDEA, we don’t do anything unless it’s special. First and foremost, that means producing a limited number of comic book series – no more than one or two single issues a month – at the highest possible level of quality and ruthlessly culling any components that might distract or detract from that mission. With that in mind, our comics feature no variants, won’t be released digitally, and will not be collected into trade paperbacks, hardcovers, or other bookshelf formats. Monthly comic books, sold exclusively by comic book stores, is what we do.
All the time and resources we’d spend on anything else goes right back into our comics. Part and parcel with that, our books will come in a pristinely designed, prestige-format package featuring deluxe matte-laminate cardstock covers, heavy-duty interior paperstock, and lots of pictures with little words on the inside – all for the standard $3.99 cover price.
Lastly – and this part is important – we’re going to get things going by self-distributing our series to a select list of just 100 participating comic shop retailers that we can work with store by store to slowly grow BAD IDEA’s footprint around the world.
From there, we’ll continue to add new retailers to our roster month after month, and each time a new retailer comes on board as a BAD IDEA Destination Store™™ anywhere in the world, they’ll be able to access every prior BAD IDEA release in very limited quantities, so that you and your store can start at the beginning.
Any retailer who wishes to participate can email BAD IDEA’s customer service team at hello@badideacorp.com at any point to find a time to discuss all of our assorted shenanigans.
But the fun will really start on May 6th, 2020 with the historic debut of ENIAC #1 – the monumental, 40-page first issue of BAD IDEA’s prestige-format premiere from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), incendiary artist Doug Braithwaite (Justice), colorist Diego Rodriguez (X-O Manowar), and Harvey Award-nominated cover artist Lewis LaRosa (Punisher MAX).
To find out more about ENIAC (it rules), click here or visit us online at BadIdeaCorp.com.
ENIAC #1
Written by MATT KINDT // Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE // Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ // Cover by LEWIS LAROSA // 40 pgs. // $3.99 // On Sale MAY 6, 2020
UPC: 850017277014 00111