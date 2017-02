The new trailer for Paramount’s Ghost in the Machine has a lot of new footage. It looks like pretty dazzling stuff, with the Major’s confrontations with a cyber-terrorist suggesting that there’s more to her story than she remembers. Also, lots of cool action!

Ghost in the Shell premieres on March 31st.

Ghost In The Shell (2017) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures – YouTube

“They created me, but they cannot control me.” GHOST IN THE SHELL starring Scarlett Johansson opens in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2017. Director: Rupert Sanders Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt Official Movie Site: http://www.ghostintheshellmovie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GhostInTheSh…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostInShell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostinthes… Trailer Grade: A

Like this: Like Loading...