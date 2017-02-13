The Oscars® Challenge Has Begun!

Do you think you know who will win the Oscars®? In all 24 categories?

The Official Oscars® challenge is now live on Oscar.com. You could win a Grand Prize Trip for Two to the 2018 Oscars® Red Carpet Fan Experience – or a three day/two night trip for two to Los Angeles for the premiere of Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

THE OFFICIAL OSCARS® CHALLENGE IS LIVE ON OSCAR.COM

Players Can Also Enter for the Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Trip for Two to The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fan Experience

Movie fans can visit Oscar.com to fill out their official The Oscars® ballot and can also enter The Official Oscars Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand-prize trip for two to Hollywood for the 2018 The Oscars Red Carpet fan experience.

The Official Oscars Challenge gives Oscar® fans an opportunity to predict winners in the 24 categories, and also challenge their Facebook friends to play along. Ballots can also be submitted for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including:

Grand-Prize Winner: Trip for two to Hollywood – including two nights’ hotel stay and airfare – to join the fans in the bleachers for the red-carpet arrival for next year’s 90th Academy Awards®.

Runner-Up: Three day/two-night trip for two to Los Angeles, California, to attend a red-carpet premiere of Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in April/May 2017. In the much-anticipated sequel, opening in U.S. theaters on May 26, Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack.

Category Prize Winners: Oscar Prize Pack that consists of a limited edition Oscars notebook and a DVD of each of the Best Picture nominees from the 89th Academy Awards.

Fans can make and edit their picks and enter the sweepstakes up until 5:30 p.m. PST on February 26, 2017. The Official Oscars Challenge sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. No purchase necessary. For complete official rules and details, click here.

Oscar.com is the official digital destination for all things The Oscars, including the year’s nominees, breaking news, The Official Oscars Challenge and the “The Oscars: All Access,” which is a behind-the-scenes live stream featuring footage from over 20 cameras strategically placed along the red carpet and backstage.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, “The Oscars: All Access” live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Oscar.com.

Like this: Like Loading...