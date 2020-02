New comics publisher Bad Idea has made a splash at ComicsPRO 2020 with an irreverent video playing to their unique approach to the business – featuring some big (and not so big) names who may (or may not) be reading cue cards (to great effect).

Bad Idea will make their (limited number of) comics shops debut with ENIAC (writing by Matt Kindt and art by Lewis LaRosa) on May 6th.

